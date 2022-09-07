Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Watertown in boys’ soccer

Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Watertown in boys' soccer
By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a non-league boys’ soccer matchup at Watertown Tuesday as the Cyclones entertained Potsdam.

Potsdam goalkeeper Aiden Demarco would be called upon to make many saves with his team playing shorthanded because of injury.

Later in the first half, Sam Spicer set up Jack Rathbun for the first goal of the game, putting Watertown on top 1-0.

Marcus Cole went top shelf with an unassisted effort, expanding the Watertown lead to 2-0.

Cole scored his second goal of the game off an assist from Seth Charlton. It’s now 3-0 Watertown.

Harmon Bradock found the back of the net with an assist to Kyle Daley: 4-0 Watertown.

The Cyclones go on to beat Potsdam 8-0.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 8, Potsdam 0

Alexandria 4, LaFargeville 2

Lyme 3, Belleville Henderson 2

Copenhagen 5, Sackets Harbor 0

General Brown 2, Carthage 1

Indian River 10, Gouverneur 0

South Jefferson 4, Lowville 0

St. Lawrence Central 5, Brushton-Moira 0

Colton-Pierrepont, St. Regis Falls -- postponed

Peru 9, Malone 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Canton 2, Gouverneur 1

Edwards-Knox 3, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Heuvelton 3, Lisbon 0

Massena 7, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Potsdam 1, Malone 0

Salmon River 2, OFA 0

Women’s college soccer

Keystone 3, SUNY Canton 2

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 106, Indian River 59

South Jefferson 101, Carthage 71

Lowville 60, Beaver River 40

Thousand Islands 92, South Lewis 82

Women’s college volleyball

Finger Lakes 3, Jefferson 0

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 5, Carthage 0

Lowville 5, General Brown 0

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Brian Barrett with his client, Kevin Griffin
‘I got my life back,’ says Massena man acquitted of forcible rape
John Colby
Massena man accused of firing rifle at another man
Fatal crash
Dexter man dies in UTV crash
Residents on Ogdensburg's Oak Street use chalk art to welcome students back to nearby Madill...
Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition

Latest News

The Lowville girls' soccer team has high hopes as they begin their Frontier League season this...
Lowville Red Raiders: A team with big goals
Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Watertown in boys' soccer
Lowville Red Raiders: A team with big goals
With an early win under their belts, the Carthage Comets football team is off to a great start.
Comets off to a great start on the gridiron