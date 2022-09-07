Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Watertown in boys’ soccer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a non-league boys’ soccer matchup at Watertown Tuesday as the Cyclones entertained Potsdam.

Potsdam goalkeeper Aiden Demarco would be called upon to make many saves with his team playing shorthanded because of injury.

Later in the first half, Sam Spicer set up Jack Rathbun for the first goal of the game, putting Watertown on top 1-0.

Marcus Cole went top shelf with an unassisted effort, expanding the Watertown lead to 2-0.

Cole scored his second goal of the game off an assist from Seth Charlton. It’s now 3-0 Watertown.

Harmon Bradock found the back of the net with an assist to Kyle Daley: 4-0 Watertown.

The Cyclones go on to beat Potsdam 8-0.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 8, Potsdam 0

Alexandria 4, LaFargeville 2

Lyme 3, Belleville Henderson 2

Copenhagen 5, Sackets Harbor 0

General Brown 2, Carthage 1

Indian River 10, Gouverneur 0

South Jefferson 4, Lowville 0

St. Lawrence Central 5, Brushton-Moira 0

Colton-Pierrepont, St. Regis Falls -- postponed

Peru 9, Malone 1

Girls’ high school soccer

Canton 2, Gouverneur 1

Edwards-Knox 3, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Heuvelton 3, Lisbon 0

Massena 7, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Potsdam 1, Malone 0

Salmon River 2, OFA 0

Women’s college soccer

Keystone 3, SUNY Canton 2

Girls’ high school swimming

Watertown 106, Indian River 59

South Jefferson 101, Carthage 71

Lowville 60, Beaver River 40

Thousand Islands 92, South Lewis 82

Women’s college volleyball

Finger Lakes 3, Jefferson 0

Girls’ high school tennis

Indian River 5, Carthage 0

Lowville 5, General Brown 0

