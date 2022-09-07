It’s that time of year: Ice goes down at Watertown arena

Laying the ice at the Watertown arena
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another sign of the changing season.

Workers began spraying water at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Tuesday, laying the base for the ice rink.

With the water down, the building’s temperature does the rest.

After a few passes with a Zamboni and some paint, the arena will take on its winter look.

In fewer than two weeks, you’ll be able to bust out your skates and hit the ice.

City Parks and Recreation superintendent Scott Weller says the skating season snuck up on him.

“It’s hard to believe how quick summer has gone,” he said. “It seems like we just took the ice out. It’s here and we’re ready to make the transition to winter activities. “You know we’ll have ice skating and figure skating. A lot of our other user groups. Minor hockey, the Wolves, IHC. Some of the other groups. Public skate, skate and shoot. Some of those other activities.”

The rink is set to open to the public on September 16.

