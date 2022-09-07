Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Massena

Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Martin Street, Massena, unexpectedly passed away at his home on September 7, 2022. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lawrence F. Trippany, 96, of Martin Street, Massena, unexpectedly passed away at his home on September 7, 2022.

Lawrence was born January 19, 1926, in Massena, NY, the son of the late Clifford and Marie (LaLonde) Trippany. He attended Bombay Schools and later married Beulah L. Wilkins on August 6, 1949 at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton.

Prior to his marriage, Lawrence worked for the Dairyman’s League. He later started at Reynold’s Metals, where he was a pot tender retiring in 1989. He was a lifelong communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heat and life member of the Massena Moose Lodge. He enjoyed gardening, camping and after his retirement, traveling with his family and friends.

Lawrence is survived by his loving wife 73 years, Beulah; his children, Gary (Lynn) Trippany of Massena, Kevin (Kimberly) Trippany of Massena; Michael (Jeannine) Trippany of Highgate, Vermont; and Sheila (Steve) Flynn of Massena; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Carl, Allen, Charlie, Jimmy, Helen, Ruth, Kathryn and Betty.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are invited to call on Thursday 6-8:00 PM and Friday 12-1:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday 2:00 PM, at Sacred Heart Church in Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Lawrence’s memory may be made to St. Peter’s Parish Memorial Fund or Trinity Catholic School Endowment Fund.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.