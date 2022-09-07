Liberty Utilities customers brace for higher natural gas bills

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - In much of St. Lawrence County, Liberty Utilities provides natural gas service. With National Grid forecasting price hikes this winter, what can Liberty customers expect?

“Every place is different but it’s going to strike home totally across the board.”

That’s what Canton resident Brad Mintener said after hearing National Grid natural gas heating bills could go up almost 40 percent over last year.

Mintener owns The Pear Tree, an antique shop, and lives above the store.

“I think it’s rather horrendous to speak lightly. The situation in this county - we’re one of the four or five poorest counties out of 62 in the whole state of New York and also a large portion of our power goes to the rest of the state or to other states from here,” he said.

Liberty Utilities provides most of St. Lawrence County with natural gas service.

Liberty says last year an average customer spent $880 to heat their homes. That’s $200 more than the average National Grid customer.

What will it cost this winter for Liberty customers? The company says that information will be released next week.

But if National Grid’s prediction is any indication, St. Lawrence County residents need to be ready.

The county’s Office for the Aging is worried about senior citizens.

“It’s going to have a huge dramatic impact on older adults. Inflation is through the roof and most older adults are living on fixed incomes and they haven’t received really proportional cost of living increases through their Social Security. So, I’m really worried about the winter for our older adults,” said Andrea Montgomery, Office for the Aging director.

Liberty offers energy-saving tips and financial assistance on its website.

