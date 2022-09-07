Lowville Red Raiders: A team with big goals

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville coach Leo Sammon has amassed over 470 wins in his 35-year career in the Lowville girls’ soccer program.

He’s looking to add to that total with another talented team this season.

The Lady Red Raiders are coming off a 2021 season that saw them post a 10-6-1 overall record, 3-3 in the Frontier League B Division.

Lowville made it to the Section III Class B quarterfinals where they lost to CVA. Sammon says this year’s team is still a work in progress.

“Hard to gauge early on,” he said. “We run women’s league in the summer. I was pleased. I thought we got a lot better by the end of women’s league than the beginning. I think I told the girls it’s kind of like we’re a jigsaw puzzle: I think we have the pieces, just got to find the right places to put those pieces.”

The Lady Red Raiders only lost four players to graduation last year and have an experienced group back, something that has players optimistic about not only competing for a Frontier League title, but a Section III title this season.

“Yeah, our hope is to go even farther than last year, to make it to finals this year,” Peyton Cole said. “I mean, I want to see Cortland. I know we all want to see the big field so we’re just going to work together and try our best to see Cortland this year.”

“I expect a lot of us -- I’m really excited for the season,” Jada Lee said. “Like I said, we have a lot of young talent so I’m excited to see what they have to bring us, too.”

“I think we can go really far,” Mackenzie Ples said. “I think we have the potential to go as far as you can go in soccer, honestly. If we really out in the work and keep doing what we’ve been doing from the beginning of preseason to now, with the effort we’ve been showing, I really think we could get all the way.”

“I think we can make it pretty far into sectionals,” said Taylor Stalker. “That’s our goal, at least.”

“We’re going to go all the way,” Audrey Jones said. “We got it.”

Sammon enters his 35th season as the Red Raiders’ coach and is closing in on 500 wins for his career. He says the fire and passion for the game is still there for him.

“Actually, it’s funny you said that. Walking over here all of the sudden I felt myself get little butterflies and it’s only for a scrimmage, but I think it’s the excitement of starting out again with a new team.”

Lowville opens its Frontier League season Wednesday as they travel to South Jefferson for a 5 p.m. contest.

