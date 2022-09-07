Man dressed as ‘Halloween’ character Michael Myers spotted at Florida beach

A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”
A Florida beachgoer recently spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween.”(Todd Brandon Easter via TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (TMX/Gray News) - A beachgoer says he spotted a man dressed as Michael Myers from “Halloween” at a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend.

Todd Brandon Easter shared images of what he saw that day at a Panama City beach.

The beachgoer said he saw the iconic movie character while visiting the beach on Sept 4.

Easter said the person dressed as Myers wasn’t bothering anyone and seemed approachable while not causing any problems.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Brian Barrett with his client, Kevin Griffin
‘I got my life back,’ says Massena man acquitted of forcible rape
John Colby
Massena man accused of firing rifle at another man
Fatal crash
Dexter man dies in UTV crash
The Watertown city council discussed what may have been a breach of ethics regarding an email...
Watertown mayor questions ethics over email sharing

Latest News

A heavy police and fire presence along Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest area after a...
Officials rule shooting deaths of elementary teacher, her 2 children as murder-suicide
Former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama are shown Wednesday with their...
Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
Watertown City Hall
Did email sharing violate ethics? Watertown’s attorney weighs in
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says