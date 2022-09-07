WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marie Louise Goodberry Woodman, 95, passed to eternal rest on 19 August 2022. She had been living with and being cared for by her loving daughter Mary since 2008 in Johnsonville, NY and Benson, VT, and then by her loving son Richard since 2018 in Orlando, FL. She was born in New Bremen, NY, the daughter of Chauncey and Mary Goodberry. She was predeceased by her brothers, George and Harold Goodberry and her loving sons Dr. Reverend Charles Woodman in 2010 and Anthony (Tony) Woodman in 2021. Her survivors are the Reverend Mary Woodman and Richard Woodman, loving daughters-inlaw Pamela, Kathleen and Carol. She has nine loving granddaughters and thirteen great-grandchildren. Marie graduated from Edwards High School in 1943 and from Potsdam Teachers College Crane School of Music in 1947. She served as a missionary in Angola Africa for seven years with her family. After coming back to the United States, she taught music in public schools, retiring in 1992 at Hammond Central School. During her retirement she taught private piano lessons in Margaretville, NY until 2008. Those wishing to remember Marie may make a memorial contribution to the Margaretville Methodist Church, Church St., Margaretville, NY 12455 or to the First United Methodist Church, 263 King Street, Oviedo, FL 32765.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.