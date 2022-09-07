Morning Checkup: Hand Therapy

Morning Checkup: Hand Therapy
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the job of a hand therapist to restore the normal mechanics when something’s not right with one of your upper extremities.

Carl Petitto is chief of hand therapy for Samaritan Medical Center. He says hand therapists treat orthopedic conditions from the fingertips to the shoulder.

Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

One of the most common injuries is when someone tries to catch themselves with an outstretched hand during a fall, particularly in winter.

You can find out more at samaritanhealth.com/ortho or by calling 315-7779-6784 (ORTH).

