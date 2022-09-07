National Grid forecasts spike in home heating bills

Heating Costs
Heating Costs(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - National Grid says it will cost more to heat our homes this winter.

The utility forecasts that natural gas customers will see a 39 percent price hike between November 1 and March 30.

That’s an extra $263 compared to last winter.

National Grid attributes $231 of that increase to higher wholesale supply prices. The rest of the additional cost is due to delivery price increases approved as part of the company’s multi-year rate agreement and other customer bill surcharges.

The numbers are based on current market conditions and the average natural gas customer using 713 therms during the five-month heating season.

When it comes to electricity, customers are expected to pay $22 more than last season. That’s about 5 percent higher and is based on average electricity use of 600 kilowatt-hours per month.

The utility says $11 of that increase is because of higher supply prices; the rest is because of higher delivery prices and other bill surcharges.

National Grid notes bills could go higher due to colder-than-expected temperatures, wholesale energy supply prices, global supply and demand, and energy use.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Brian Barrett with his client, Kevin Griffin
‘I got my life back,’ says Massena man acquitted of forcible rape
John Colby
Massena man accused of firing rifle at another man
Fatal crash
Dexter man dies in UTV crash
The Watertown city council discussed what may have been a breach of ethics regarding an email...
Watertown mayor questions ethics over email sharing

Latest News

Natural gas stove
Liberty Utilities customers brace for higher natural gas bills
Major General Milford Beagle Jr., outgoing commander of the 10th Mountain Division, September...
General Beagle: “bittersweet” to leave Fort Drum
General Brown school bus
General Brown names 3 finalists for school superintendent
Gov. Kathy Hochul gets a COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday morning at the Boriken Neighborhood...
New York eases mask requirements in some settings