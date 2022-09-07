Officer arrested in prostitution sting while out of town for seminar, sheriff says

A Georgia cop was arrested in a prostitution sting while in Florida for a seminar. (SOURCE: WGCL)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia man whose job is to protect and serve found himself caught in the middle of a sting operation in late August, authorities say.

Deputy Chief Jason Diprima with the Cartersville Police Department was in Orlando, Florida, in an unmarked DEA government vehicle soliciting prostitution while he was in town for the American Polygraph Association seminar on Aug. 28, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Grady said Diprima began texting with an undercover detective in Orlando. Eventually, he showed up at a location with alcohol and money in hand with the intention of having sex with the undercover agent. That’s when the police moved in to arrest him, and he allegedly lied about what was going on, WGCL reported.

“You would’ve thought, as a high-ranking police officer, well respected, he would’ve known better … but he didn’t, and now he’s got lots of issues: home issues, work issues, criminal issues. What he’s got going on here is a situation, and he’s in the middle of it,” Judd said during a news conference.

Diprima was taken to the Polk County Jail and later released on a $500 bond.

The Cartersville Police Department has been notified of the arrest.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Brian Barrett with his client, Kevin Griffin
‘I got my life back,’ says Massena man acquitted of forcible rape
John Colby
Massena man accused of firing rifle at another man
Fatal crash
Dexter man dies in UTV crash
The Watertown city council discussed what may have been a breach of ethics regarding an email...
Watertown mayor questions ethics over email sharing

Latest News

Transphobic trolls have forced a trans woman into hiding as they post personal details about...
'I'm exhausted of having to constantly run': Cyber trolls force trans woman into hiding
Natural gas stove
Liberty Utilities customers brace for higher natural gas bills
The Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest...
Giant space tarantula spotted in the galaxy
Barack and Michelle Obama return to the White House for the unveiling of official portraits....
Obama portraits unveiled during White House ceremony
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion