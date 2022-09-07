Police: Suspect assaulted post office employee, stole $112,000

Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was...
Police officers stand in the doorway of a post office where a Postal Service employee was assaulted during a robbery.(NEWS 12 THE BRONX, LLC via CNN Newsource)
By News 12 The Bronx
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW YORK (NEWS 12 THE BRONX) - New York Police said they are searching for a man who attacked a U.S. Postal Service employee Tuesday morning and got away with approximately $112,000.

Police reported it happened at a post office in the Bronx.

The suspect allegedly hit the 56-year-old worker in the head with a gun before demanding a safe inside the post office be opened.

In addition to the money, the suspect also took 10 boxes of money orders of unknown value before fleeing the scene.

Investigators said they believe the printer for money orders was also stolen.

The postal worker suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police said the FBI also responded to the incident, and the search for the suspect is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 NEWS 12 THE BRONX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

