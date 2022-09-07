Scott Harry Gillette, 64, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott Harry Gillette, Watertown, passed away at home Saturday, September 3rd. He was 64 years old.

Born in Watertown November 5th, 1957, Scott was a son to Harry and Jean (Staplin) Gillette. He was educated in the Copenhagen School District. Following graduation, Scott attended Jefferson Community College obtaining an associate degree.

Scott was as a certified real estate appraiser and was the current owner of Northern New York Appraisal Services. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, New York Mets, & golf. He was an avid fan of Deep Purple, and would often play their music so loud that the house windows would rattle. Scott was also an Elk and member of the “Merging Misfits” Relay for Life team. More than anything, however, Scott loved his family and his dogs, Gidget & Salem.

On July 23, 2005 he married Michelle Giargiano at Sackets Harbor, New York.

Scott is survived by his wife, Michelle; his daughter, Rebecca and Jason Brushell; his son, Andrew Gillette; his grandchildren, Natalie, Emma, Spencer, Scarlett; his sister, Susan Young; his mother in law, Sandra Giargiano; and his sister in law, Rachael Giargiano.

Besides his mother and father Scott is predeceased by his brothers, Steven Gillette & Michael Gillette.

Donations may be made in his memory to Paws for Potter, 16798 County Route 53, Dexter, NY 13634 -or- North Country Pet Adoption Services, https://northcountrypetadoption.org/

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

