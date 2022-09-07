Watertown mayor questions ethics over email sharing

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s mayor is questioning the ethics of other council members after a sensitive internal email was shared with someone outside city government.

It has to do with an exchange between Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao and city clerk Ann Saunders concerning the Watertown Golf Club.

Saunders emailed council members saying she felt Simao’s responses were “threatening in nature” during that exchange.

That email was then shared with Simao, who responded to Saunders, saying he “vehemently” disagreed that he was being threatening.

Mayor Jeff Smith says the fact Saunders’ email was shared with Simao was a complete violation of her trust.

“I think that the public should look at this and say, ‘what’s going on, this is disturbing,’” Smith said. “As I told the council here, I told them privately, at best those actions are unethical.”

Records show council member Lisa Ruggiero forwarded the email to her personal account, but no one else on the council forwarded the email.

Ruggiero says she did not share the email with Simao. Each of the other three council members also denied sharing it.

Cliff Olney said Tuesday night he did have a conversation with Simao about the email from Saunders to council.

No action was taken, but the council said it will address the issue going forward. Smith says Saunders deserves an apology from whomever shared the email.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.