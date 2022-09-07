We’ll have sun tomorrow, but until then ...

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another gray day. The rest of the week, though, will be full of sunshine.

Today will be cloudy and a little warmer than Tuesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

There’s a small risk -- 20% -- of morning showers. Otherwise, it should be a dry day.

Skies begin to clear overnight, and we’ll start Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

Thursday will become mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny and in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of showers each day. It will be in the upper 70s on Monday and the mid-70s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.