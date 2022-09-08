6 homeless after fire damages house

TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A couple and their four children are homeless after a fire damaged their St. Lawrence County house.

Volunteers from five departments responded to 1859 Route 420 in the town of Norfolk Wednesday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire Chief Richard Bump said volunteers were able to confine the fire to a second-floor bedroom. However, he said the rest of the house is unlivable because of smoke and water damage.

He said the owners, James and Leslie Thompson, and their four children had just arrived home when one of them smelled smoke and called for help at around 3:44 p.m.

Bump said firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. The cause of the fire was electrical in origin, he said.

Firefighters from Norfolk, Massena, Louisville, Brasher-Winthrop, and Helena battled the blaze. The county’s fire investigation team was also on the scene.

The Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross said it provided the family with financial assistance for necessities like shelter, food and clothing.

The children are ages 9, 12, 14, and 17, according to the Red Cross.

Chief Bump said the family should be able to return to their home once repairs are made.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.