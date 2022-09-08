Beverly J. Hurley, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beverly J. Hurley, Watertown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 8th at the Samaritan Keep Home with her loving nurse by her side. She was 81 years old.

Born in Nanuet, NY on May 5, 1941, she was the daughter to late Charles D. and Ethel Dorr Hurley. Beverly was a graduate of Lafargeville Central High School.

Surviving is her brother and sister-in-law, Harvey and Sherry Hurley, Newark Valley; 2 nephews, Douglas (Karen) Hurley, Ut; Dean (Jolene) Hurley, Vestal; 1 great-niece, Jaylin Hurley, 2 great-nephews, Ridge and Jack Hurley, and several cousins.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her daughter, Diane in 1985.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolence can be made at www.reedbenoit.com

