Carole Norton Dingman

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Born on December 18, 1934, the daughter of James Norton and Ida (Jean) Anderson at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, NY, Carole spent her early life in Watertown, NY, graduating from Watertown High School in 1953. She married Jack Bunce in 1954 and together they lived in Burrville, NY for 30 years. That marriage ended in divorce in 1985.

She was employed by The New York Telephone Co. (Watertown) and later AT&T in White Plains, NY. She was an Eastern Region Marketing Manager when she retired after 30 years of service in 1989.

Upon her retirement, Carole returned to her family summer home on Pillar Point. During this time she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and choir (Watertown) and the Northern Choral Society. She devoted much of her time and energy to her passions of gardening and the study of watercolor (painting), both in this country and abroad. She taught watercolor at the Lyme Community Foundation (Chaumont) and served as their Programs Director for many years. She was also a founding member of the Lyme Garden Club (Chaumont).

Carole was active in the Watertown Lyric Theatre where she met her husband, Harley, on stage during a production of the musical “George M”. They were married in 1991 and began “snowbirding” in Stuart, FL, in 1997. There, they remained involved in the theatre, frequently appearing together at the Barn Theatre, just a short walk from their home in Vista Pines. While in Florida, she continued to teach watercolor painting classes at the Hobe Sound Fine Arts League, Vista Pines, and privately. Additionally, she was a member of St Luke’s Episcopal Church and choir (Port Salerno).

She will be both joyfully remembered and sorely missed by her family and dear friends, including her children, John Anderson “Andy” (Cheryl) Bunce of Liverpool, NY, Julie (Mike) Bocciolatt of Chaumont, Anne (Jorge) Zavala of Three Mile Bay, NY, Alice (Jim) Herron of Watertown, and Ellen Dingman (Eduardo Garcia) of Atlanta, GA. She was the adoring grandmother, lovingly known as “Bee”, to Morgan (Armand) Russo, Skyler (Becca Kane) Bocciolatt, Dillon (Emily) Bunce, Erika Zavala (Brian) Briscoe, Jorge (Sarah) Zavala, Juan (Lisa) Molero, Mariana Garcia (John Russo) and Eduardo Garcia. She was also delighted to have been great-grandmother, or “Grand Bee”, to Thomas, JR, Eva, Nina, Philip, Bennett and Quincy; as well as an aunt to many nieces and nephews. In addition, Carole leaves behind her most dedicated and loving caregivers, Lynn Englebrecht, Dawn Nyitray, Sarah Nyitray, Shernett McKenzie and Audrey Ann Joshua. She was predeceased by her husband, parents and sister, Joyce Yateman.

Carole will be remembered as a remarkably talented artist and generous contributor to her communities. Those who knew her best will remember her eternal optimism and sunny disposition; her commitment to lifelong learning and sharing her talents with others whether in a formal watercolor painting class or art show or in the comfort of her home studio with her grandchildren, allowing them creative freedom regardless of the mess it would create. Carole lived an incredible life - singing, acting, creating, loving and traveling the world. She has left her mark in the hearts of all those lucky enough to have known her. She taught us to seize every opportunity; to raise a glass at every meal because there is always something to celebrate; to take life, and ourselves, a little less seriously for what concerns us now builds character; and to ask ourselves “why not?” when considering trying something new. Bee created a magical childhood for her grandchildren, beginning many traditions that live on today. Though her

absence will be deeply felt, in her own words, “Life Goes On and Love Remains-and Life and Love Can Never Die.”

A celebration of life will be held at the Copley House Community Center in Chaumont, New York, on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00.

Having devoted many years as a volunteer to the Lyme Community Foundation, it is Carole’s wish that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to this organization whose mission is to enhance and support the community through cooperation, learning and enrichment. Donations may be made online at www.lymecommunityfoundation.org.

