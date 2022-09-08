Child drowns in pool after wandering off from father, authorities say

Authorities in West Virginia say a 6-year-old boy has drowned in a pool. (Source: WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W. Va. (WTAP/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy in West Virginia has died after falling into a pool.

WTAP reports the boy drowned in a neighborhood pool on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off around 4 p.m. before deputies and firefighters found the child in a pool at a home nearby.

The Wood County sheriff said the boy was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital, but the child could not be revived.

Authorities said the boy’s name would not be released out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Brian Barrett with his client, Kevin Griffin
‘I got my life back,’ says Massena man acquitted of forcible rape
The Watertown city council discussed what may have been a breach of ethics regarding an email...
Watertown mayor questions ethics over email sharing
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Major General Milford Beagle Jr., outgoing commander of the 10th Mountain Division, September...
General Beagle: “bittersweet” to leave Fort Drum

Latest News

Court Street construction
Construction and concern in Watertown
Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the...
CUTE: Viral sensation ‘The Corn Kid’ visits the Corn Palace
Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.
Earliest known mammal identified by fossil records, scientists say
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom chases peewee football opponent who tackled son