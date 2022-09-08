Chloe M. Davis, 93, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Chloe M. Davis, 93, of Route 12 Copenhagen passed away at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Chloe is survived by her beloved husband, Charles, of 28 years; Seven children, Edwin and Linda Stinson of Adams Center; Ada Wood of Croghan; Emma O’Reiley of Adams Center; Linda Woodworth of Watertown; Judy LaClair of Copenhagen; John and Karen Stinson of Rodman; Eugene and Diane Stinson of Fl.; three sisters, Thelma Davis of Florida; Shirley Wood of Dexter; Carol and Clarence Cobb of Canandaigua; and Gloria Nellenback of Boonville; ten Grandchildren and twenty seven Great Grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by a son, Robert Stinson; three sons-in-law, Harold Wood, Donald Woodworth, and Robert LaClair; two sisters, Charlotte and Ramona; and a brother, Stuart Sturdevant.

Chloe was born on April 4, 1929 in Redfield, NY. She is the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence Sturdevant. Chloe attended Pulaski Academy and married Charles L. Davis on July 23, 1994. She enjoyed being a homemaker for her husband and children.

Chloe and her husband moved to their present home in 1999. She enjoyed crocheting, doing crossword puzzles, shopping, and driving. She especially cherished her beloved dog, Smokey, who passed away.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville, followed by a closing prayer. Burial will be in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

