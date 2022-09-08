Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Waddington

Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Orange City, Florida, passed away after a lengthy illness on August 11, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Orange City, Florida, passed away after a lengthy illness on August 11, 2022. Connie was born in Ogdensburg, NY on August 10, 1929, to Charles Edward Dillingham and Beatrice Parker Dillingham. She grew up in Ogdensburg and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1946. She attended Ogdensburg Business School.

On October 10, 1947, Connie married David J. Henry. The couple had two children, Warren William who died as an infant and David Andrew who resides in Waddington with his wife, Linda.

David J. Henry passed away on February 1, 1954, in an automobile accident and Connie subsequently married Maurice T. Cissel Jr. on November 21, 1954. The couple lived in Bethesda, MD where Connie was the Administrative Assistant to the Director of the National Institute of Health.

In May of 1958, Connie and Maurice moved to Waddington, NY, and resided on Ogden Avenue for 20 years. In April of 1978, Maurice died after a long struggle with cancer.

On March 31, 1979, Connie married Bruce Hanson of Waddington and the couple enjoyed many years operating the local hardware store, travelling the globe, and visiting their grandchildren and family. They settled in Ormond Beach, Florida in the 1990′s and eventually relocated to John Knox Village in Orange City, Florida until both of their deaths.

Connie was a dynamic participant in numerous volunteer organizations and was actively engaged in the family Customs Brokerage business, E. Dillingham Inc. She was an energetic volunteer in the Boy and Girl Scouts of America, the Waddington Youth Center, The United Methodist Church, and The United Helpers as a Board Member and President of the Board. Hamilton Gardens was one of her important projects, providing low-income housing for those in need. In 1976, she initiated The Waddington Homecoming celebration as co-founder of the event that continues today. In 1988, she was honored by the Lions Club as Citizen of the Year.

She was proud of her membership in the Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her love of antiques was culminated by the “The Country Kitchen” antique shop which she and her partner, Betty LePage, ran for several years. Connie enjoyed cooking, entertaining and swimming in the St. Lawrence River. She spent many enjoyable times with grandchildren, Kristi, Alison, and Eric.

Connie is survived by her son Andy Henry and his wife, Linda of Waddington; her sister, Sue Wheeler of Ormond Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Kristi Cisneros of Plattsburgh, NY, Alison McCulloch and her partner Greg Beekman of Seattle, WA, and Eric Henry and his wife Emily of Chicago, IL, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, George Dillingham.

A Memorial Service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Waddington on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:30 AM with burial to take place immediately following in New Brookside Cemetery, Waddington.

Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 445, Waddington, New York 13694. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, 28 Clinton St. Waddington, NY.

Online condolences, pictures and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.