DeAndra D. Hairston, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - DeAndra D. Hairston, Watertown, passed away at home Wednesday, September 7th. The funeral service will be 4:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Money
Jefferson County has $98M in fund balance
Edward F. Lampson, 74, of State Route 126, passed away at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation...
Edward F. Lampson, 74, of Castorland
Candles
John C. Jones, 95, of Watertown
Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired of Northern New York
Clients miss help from blind and visually impaired association
Sandra June Williams, 64, of Dewey Road, Rome, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday,...
Sandra June Williams, 64, formerly of Lowville

Obituaries

Candles
James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar, 21, of Dexter
The funeral service for William G. Burke will be 12:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed &...
William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown
Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Orange City, Florida, passed away after a lengthy illness...
Constance Dillingham Hanson, 93, of Waddington
Updated Covid-19 Boosters
New Covid booster shot: who should get it and when
Born on December 18, 1934, the daughter of James Norton and Ida (Jean) Anderson at St....
Carole Norton Dingman