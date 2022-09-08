DeAndra D. Hairston, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - DeAndra D. Hairston, Watertown, passed away at home Wednesday, September 7th. The funeral service will be 4:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Pastor Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

