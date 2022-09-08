Edward F. Lampson, 74, of Castorland

Edward F. Lampson, 74, of State Route 126, passed away at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Cooperstown, NY on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Edward F. Lampson, 74, of State Route 126, passed away at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Cooperstown, NY on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Edward is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Yvonne Lampson; four children, Kimberly Lampson of Castorland; Kristina Hughes and her husband Jeff of Anna, Texas; Scott Lampson and his companion Lynette Franks of Martinsburg; and Nicole O’Connor and her husband Douglas of Lowville; 11 grandchildren, Michele Dufrene, Shannin Dufrene, Derrick Larkins, Dylan Larkins, Jarrod Hughes, Shelby Hughes, Dalton Lampson, Blake Lampson, Morgan Jones, Kody Rosales, and Cameron O’Connor; 8 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Jacob, Natalie, Lorelai, Jake, Dane, Peyton, and Mason; a brother-in-law, Curtis Schilling. He is predeceased by his first wife, Bette Allen Lampson; a brother, Larry Lampson; and a sister, Betty Schilling.

Edward was born on November 6, 1947 in Lowville, a son of the late Robert and Maxine Hulbert Lampson. He attended Lowville Academy. Ed married Bette Allen on May 20, 1966, and was drafted into the United States Army during Vietnam serving until being honorably discharged in 1968. Bette passed away May 27, 1970. He married Yvonne Gascho on October 15, 1971. Through his career he worked for several area businesses including AMF, Payne-Jones, Agway, Nortz Distribution, and Fort Drum, from which he retired. Together with his wife, the couple purchased and ran Whispering Pines Tavern for a year. Ed was also a self-employed contractor throughout Lewis County and most recently, he was the Lewis County Dog Patrol Officer.

Ed was a member of the Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 and former member of the Lowville American Legion, Post #162. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and boating at Lake Bonaparte. In his younger years, he competed in demolition derbies, and raced cars and snowmobiles.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at Beaches Bridge Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. on Friday September 16, 2022 with Rev. Bruce Chapman officiating. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

