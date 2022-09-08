Firefighters battle blaze in town of Orleans

Fire at 23018 Honey Flats Road
Fire at 23018 Honey Flats Road
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers from several fire departments are battling a blaze in the town of Orleans Thursday afternoon.

They were called to 23018 Honey Flats Road at around 2:30 p.m.

Pictures from the scene show thick smoke pouring from a building. It’s not immediately clear if it’s a home, garage, or both.

7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

