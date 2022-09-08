Firefighters battle blaze in town of Orleans
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOWN OF ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers from several fire departments are battling a blaze in the town of Orleans Thursday afternoon.
They were called to 23018 Honey Flats Road at around 2:30 p.m.
Pictures from the scene show thick smoke pouring from a building. It’s not immediately clear if it’s a home, garage, or both.
7 News has a crew on the scene. We’ll update this story when we get more information.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.