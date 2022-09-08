Fog to start, mostly sunny by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We haven’t had much sun this week, but that should change today.

We start the day with fog and partly sunny skies. Most places will be mostly sunny by afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 70s.

It will be another comfortable night for sleeping. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

It turns hot and muggy through the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.

