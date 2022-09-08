Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lowville

Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lanpher Street, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gordon Martin Gydesen, 73, of Lanpher Street, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022.

Gordon is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie; five children, Melissa and Steven Griffin of Lyonsdale; Cory Morrison and his companion, Debbie VanAlstine of Castorland; Crystal and Scott LaVancha of Croghan; Angel Ostrum of Copenhagen; and Timothy Gydesen and his companion Krista Paquin of LaFargeville; a daughter-in-law, Brenda Gydesen of Glenfield; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce and Amy Marolf of Glenfield; Jeffrey Marolf of Lowville; Jamie and Brenda Marolf of Croghan; Sandra Leviker of Lowville; Wendy Marolf and her companion, Kathy of West Virginia; Jill and Jim Tabolt of Lowville; Andrea and Brian Yousey of Croghan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a son, David Gydesen; a brother, Tommy Gydesen; a sister, Frances Yost; a brother-in-law, Randy Marolf; and his father and mother-in-law, Vernon and Beverly Marolf.

Gordon was born August 7, 1949 at home in Constableville, NY. He was the son of the late Francis and Lois Hubbard Gydesen. Gordon moved with his family to Mesa, AZ where he graduated from high school. He and his family returned to Lewis County where he worked for Georgia Pacific, later named Lyons Falls Pulp & Paper for over 30 years until the mill closed. After its closing in 2001 he attended Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield for Culinary Arts which he absolutely loved. He loved to hunt and fish and was a past member of Lyons Falls Fish & Game Club. He also enjoyed 4-wheeling, the outdoors, and cooking. Gordon was a sports fanatic, an avid Cowboys fan, and New York Yankees fan. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

There will be a private graveside service at Lowville Rural Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Chapman officiating held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, Utica NY Office, Lomond Office Park, 110 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

