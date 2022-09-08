Highlights & scores: Ladies take to the pitch

(WWNY) - Girls’ soccer took centerstage in both the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference.

There was a girls’ Frontier League soccer matchup under the lights in Adams as the South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Lowville.

First half: The Lady Red Raiders got on the board when Mia Hanselman dented the back of the net off the corner kick. It was 1-0 Lowville.

With under a minute left in the half, it was Taci Smith with the long blast that split the pipes. It was 2-0 Lowville at the half.

Lowville goes on to beat South Jeff 7-0.

In girls’ Frontier League soccer from Dexter, the General Brown Lady Lions met Carthage.

First half: Carthage was in front 2-1 when Kori Nichols snuck one past the goalkeeper, tying the game at 2.

Then it was Ainsley Fuller with the blast that tickled twine: 3-2 General Brown.

General Brown goes on to beat Carthage by a final score of 3-2.

The Lady Panthers of Belleville Henderson took on Lyme in girls’ Frontier League soccer from Belleville.

The game went to the half scoreless, but in the second half the Lady Panthers had goals from Kennady Billman and Raegan Riordan. Eily Vaughan had 17 saves.

Belleville Henderson went on to double up on Lyme by a final score of 2-1.

Madrid-Waddington was at Parishville-Hopkinton in girls’ NAC soccer.

Hailee Blair connected, making it 2-1 Panthers.

Allyssa Green answers at the other end and it was 3-2 Panthers.

Blair dented the back of the net, making it 4-3.

Parishville-Hopkinton held on to win 4-3.

St. Regis Falls was at Colton-Pierrepont.

Hailey Delaney buried the blast, making it 2-0 Colts.

Then it was Skyler Thomann with the quick score.

Delaney with the shot; she stuck home the rebound: 4-0.

Kaitlyn Houston found the mark as St. Regis Falls won 7-0.

Women’s college soccer: Jefferson hosting Hudson Valley.

Maggie Ryan had the first goal of the game. Hudson Valley takes a 1-0 lead.

Jefferson had a couple of early chances to score. The goalkeeper had great saves.

The Lady Cannoneers got on the board: Audrey Tahonica with the header off the corner kick from K.J. Belmore, tying the game at 1.

Cannoneer goalkeeper Jenna Leskavich also had great saves.

Jefferson went on to defeat Hudson Valley 2-1 in double overtime.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ high school soccer

Belleville Henderson 2, Lyme 1

LaFargeville 3, Alexandria 1

Immaculate 5, Indian River 3

South Lewis 1, Thousand Islands 0

Beaver River 7, Sandy Creek 0

General Brown 3, Carthage 2

Copenhagen 9, Sackets Harbor 0

Lowville 7, South Jefferson 0

Gouverneur 3, Hammond 0

Chateaugay 7, Tupper Lake 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 4, Madrid-Waddington 3

St. Lawrence Central 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Colton-Pierrepont 7, St. Regis Falls 0

Boys’ high school soccer

Harrisville 2, Edwards-Knox 0

Colton-Pierrepont 1, Heuvelton 1

Massena 5, Malone 1

Lisbon 7, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Salmon River 4, OFA 0

Chateaugay 4, Ausable Valley 1

Men’s college soccer

St. Lawrence 9, SUNY Canton 0

Hudson Valley 1, Jefferson 1

Women’s college soccer

Clarkson 0, SUNY Cortland 0

Jefferson 2, Hudson Valley 1 (2OT)

College volleyball

SUNY Potsdam 3, Paul Smith’s 0

High school volleyball

Malone 3, Brushton-Moira 0

Chateaugay, Massena -- postponed

OFA 3, Clifton-Fine 1

Salmon River 3, Tupper Lake 0

Girls’ high school tennis

Lowville 5, Watertown 0

