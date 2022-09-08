DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Michael Chris Jobson-Wagar, 21, of Dexter, NY, passed away on September 5, 2022 at University Hospital in Syracuse, NY, from injuries sustained from an atv accident in Lewis County.

He was born on December 11, 2000 in Watertown, NY, son of Melody L. Jobson and Michael J. Wagar.

James graduated from General Brown High School in 2018 where he enjoyed playing lacrosse. He attended BOCES while attending high school and received his heavy equipment certification.

Following school, he worked various jobs in the local area including A Cut Above Landscaping. He was currently employed by Kings Quarry, in Adams, as a heavy equipment operator.

James loved spending time with family and especially his many friends. He was fun, crazy, and always had a smile on his face and ready for a good time. James loved riding 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, side by sides, snowmobiles and anything with an engine that would go fast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and he loved snowboarding. He and his friends traveled all over to snowboard and ride the trails with an atv. He even built his own road on Galloo Island, known as Wagar Road.

In keeping with James’ loving and generous spirit, the family

donated his kidneys so others may live.

Among his survivors are his son, Kade Marriam Wagar and the mother of his child and beloved friend, Angela Marriam, Watertown, NY; his mother and father, Melody L. Jobson and Michael J. Wagar, Dexter, NY; a sister, Shyanna R. Jobson-Wagar, Dexter, NY; two brothers, Nathan C. Jobson, Syracuse, NY and Kurtas N. Heimbach, Watertown, NY; a niece, Payton and a nephew, Harlen; his maternal grandfather, Albert “Fred” Jobson, Dexter, NY; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is predeceased by his grandmother, Myrna “Grandma Mooch” Jobson.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 11th at the Johnson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 12th at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in the Dexter Cemetery.

A Go Fund Me Page has been established to help pay for funeral costs as well as for the benefit of his son Kade at https://gofund.me/4395068d

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

