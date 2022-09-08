Jefferson County has $98M in fund balance

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County has an incredible amount of money saved up. It’s almost $100 million - roughly twice as much as what the county usually has in the bank.

A recent audit presented to the Jefferson County Finance & Rules Committee showed that $98 million was sitting in the county’s fund balance. That’s more than 40 percent of the county’s entire 2022 budget.

It’s a unique situation and legislators say the county needs to approach it cautiously.

“Our cost of doing business is going up; we’re seeing that in future projects. We’re going to have to be prepared for that in future budgets,” said District 8 Legislator James Nabywaniec.

“Still try to maintain adequate reserves so that you’re not going to have to go back to the taxpayers and ask for more than what we are currently doing,” said District 7 Legislator John Peck.

Although legislators want to take a slow and steady approach, ideas for future projects are still top of mind.

“I would like us to be able to fund some projects for roads and bridges that are already in the pipeline, be able to address the homeless problem in our community. It has grown significantly,” said Nabywaniec.

Some legislators are looking to put some of the money back into taxpayers’ pockets.

“It’s absolutely prudent that if you have got more than what you need, you return it back to their pocketbooks where it belongs or help keep people as much of their money in their pocketbooks,” said Peck.

Why is there so much money in the bank? Officials tell us it’s from a boom in sales tax revenue largely driven by the increase in gas prices.

