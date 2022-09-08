John C. Jones, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Jones, 95, Watertown, retired City of Watertown Electrical department employee, passed away Saturday September 3rd at the Samaritan Medical Center.Mr. Jones owned and operated the Brown Shanty on Mill St. for several years.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Services will be held on Sunday, September 18th at the funeral home at times to be announced.

A complete obituary will follow.

