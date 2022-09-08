Maureen S. LaShomb, of Massena

The family of Maureen S. LaShomb are saddened by her unexpected passing on Tuesday September 6, 2022 while camping on Black Lake. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Maureen S. LaShomb are saddened by her unexpected passing on Tuesday September 6, 2022 while camping on Black Lake.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena at 64 Andrews Street.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Sunday September 11, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Maureen was born in Massena to William and Merion (Wilson) Sullivan on November 2, 1961. She attended Sacred Heart Schools and graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School in 1979. She continued her education graduating with an associate’s degree from SUNY Canton ATC, going on to work for Massena Central School for most of her career.

Maureen was active in the sports community throughout her life playing hockey, softball, and soccer as well as coaching her children’s hockey and soccer teams for many years. She played an integral role in bringing travel youth soccer to Massena, establishing the first co-ed Massena Select soccer team.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially with her beloved husband listening to live bands and camping.

Maureen is survived by her husband Bruce R. LaShomb of 35 years, her loving children Katherine (Zachary) Kuhn of Massena NY, Chrissy (Jefferson) Dargout of Rochester NY, Mark (Amber) LaShomb of Arvada CO, Bobbie-Lynn Willard of Ogdensburg NY. She leaves behind seven grandchildren Aiden, Easton, Cordelia, Merionna, Scarlett, Ivylee, and Wyatt. Maureen is also survived by her mother Merion Sullivan of Black Lake NY, four siblings; Michael Sullivan of Chase Mills NY, Patricia (Henry) Lacroix of Black Lake NY, Colleen (George) Aldridge of Black Lake NY, Bonnie Lawrence of Chase Mills NY, along with many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, William Sullivan, whom she admired and shared a special bond. Family and friends are encourage to share condolences, photos and memories of Maureen online, by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

