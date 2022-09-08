Maureen “Tootsie” S. Barre, 72, formerly of Carthage

Maureen “Tootsie” S. Barre, 72, formerly of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville, NY where she has been a resident since 2016. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Maureen “Tootsie” S. Barre, 72, formerly of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville, NY where she has been a resident since 2016. She was born on February 9, 1950, in Watertown, NY the daughter of the late Robert Frederick & Bertha Dorothy (Vyny Chemko) Barre. She graduated from Indian River High School. She married William M. Tehonica on October 5, 1968, in Carthage, and the marriage ended in divorce. Maureen worked for over 30 years and was a very instrumental employee for the Carthage Savings & Loan where she served as the head teller and she retired as a Loan Officer, she spent many years volunteering in the Carthage Community. She also worked part-time as a waitress at the Carthage Elks Lodge. She enjoyed golfing, walking, and she loved to dance and spend time with her grandchildren, whom she was known as Nanny. She is survived by her daughter Billie Jo and her husband Scott Strife, along with her three grandchildren, Ariana Strife & Alec Strife, of Three Mile Bay; and Isabela Salaberry & her Father, Jorge Salaberry, Colorado; and many siblings, Sandra Barre, Esq, BSN, RN & her husband George Sollami, Marina del Ray California; Camy & Al Bratkovic, Palm Springs, California; Brian Barre, Watertown, NY; Patrick Barre, Manteca, California; and Robert Maitland, AKA “Bobby Barre”, Lascroces, NM. Maureen is predeceased by her parents and two children, Eli Tehonica in 1976 and Emilia Tehonica in 2022. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. A funeral service will be held at 6:00 pm in the Chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, located at 21851 Town Center Dr., Watertown, NY 13601, or the Carthage Central School Backpack Program address: 25059 Woolworth Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Burial will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 3:00 pm in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Carthage, NY. Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

