Model train fair in Clayton this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 35th annual Thousand Islands Train Fair is this weekend.

Organizer Mike White says it’s a good chance for people to see what goes into the hobby and how it’s changed over the years.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event will be at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena in Clayton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.

There will be model train layouts and people buying and selling train sets.

Admission is $7. Children 12 and under get in for free.

Find out more by calling 315-489-1856.

