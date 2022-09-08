Model train fair in Clayton this weekend

Thousand Islands Train Fair
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 35th annual Thousand Islands Train Fair is this weekend.

Organizer Mike White says it’s a good chance for people to see what goes into the hobby and how it’s changed over the years.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event will be at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena in Clayton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.

There will be model train layouts and people buying and selling train sets.

Admission is $7. Children 12 and under get in for free.

Find out more by calling 315-489-1856.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Brian Barrett with his client, Kevin Griffin
‘I got my life back,’ says Massena man acquitted of forcible rape
The Watertown city council discussed what may have been a breach of ethics regarding an email...
Watertown mayor questions ethics over email sharing
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
School officials said the bitten students are being monitored by the health department for...
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

Latest News

Grace Sauter captured a dramatic rescue of a hiker in Wanakena.
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Out-of-this-world sighting, a dramatic rescue & whitewater kayaking
Wake Up Weather
Fog to start, mostly sunny by afternoon
South Jefferson and Lowville faced off under the lights in Adams in a Frontier League girls'...
Highlights & scores: Ladies take to the pitch
Black ash has traditionally been used in Akwesasne basket weaving. Now it's under threat from...
Invasive species threatens Akwesasne tradition