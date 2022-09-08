Model train fair in Clayton this weekend
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 35th annual Thousand Islands Train Fair is this weekend.
Organizer Mike White says it’s a good chance for people to see what goes into the hobby and how it’s changed over the years.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The event will be at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena in Clayton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
There will be model train layouts and people buying and selling train sets.
Admission is $7. Children 12 and under get in for free.
Find out more by calling 315-489-1856.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.