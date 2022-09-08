New Covid booster shot: who should get it and when

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new booster shot to get for those looking to protect themselves from Covid.

“This booster is even more important because it includes both the original strains and the newer omicron which is circulating right now,” said Jefferson County Public Health Planner Faith Lustik.

Patients will have the choice between shots from Moderna and Pfizer.

Anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer booster but must be 18 years or older to get the Moderna version.

However, children ages 5 to 11 are still not eligible for this booster. They are for the original.

So, when should you get the new booster?

“It should be two months since your last dose, either the last booster you received or your last primary series,” said Lustik.

She says people who haven’t been boosted at all can get this new shot without having to get the original booster.

Jefferson County Public Health will have the new booster next week.

