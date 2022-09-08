New Covid booster shot: who should get it and when

Updated Covid-19 Boosters
Updated Covid-19 Boosters(MGN, Inkyeong Yun / DVIDS, Vincent De Groot / U.S. Air National Guard)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new booster shot to get for those looking to protect themselves from Covid.

“This booster is even more important because it includes both the original strains and the newer omicron which is circulating right now,” said Jefferson County Public Health Planner Faith Lustik.

Patients will have the choice between shots from Moderna and Pfizer.

Anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer booster but must be 18 years or older to get the Moderna version.

However, children ages 5 to 11 are still not eligible for this booster. They are for the original.

So, when should you get the new booster?

“It should be two months since your last dose, either the last booster you received or your last primary series,” said Lustik.

She says people who haven’t been boosted at all can get this new shot without having to get the original booster.

Jefferson County Public Health will have the new booster next week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine Bennet works her crop at her Milkweed Tussock Tubers farm in De Peyster.
Potato farmer digs up more than typical taters
Brian Barrett with his client, Kevin Griffin
‘I got my life back,’ says Massena man acquitted of forcible rape
The Watertown city council discussed what may have been a breach of ethics regarding an email...
Watertown mayor questions ethics over email sharing
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Major General Milford Beagle Jr., outgoing commander of the 10th Mountain Division, September...
General Beagle: “bittersweet” to leave Fort Drum

Latest News

Money
Jefferson County has $98M in fund balance
Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired of Northern New York
Clients miss help from blind and visually impaired association
Court Street construction
Construction and concern in Watertown
Money
Retention bonuses okayed for Lewis County workers