Retention bonuses okayed for Lewis County workers

Money
Money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Retention bonuses have been approved for Lewis County workers.

On Tuesday, the county legislature unanimously approved incentives for about 300 county employees.

The average employee will get $1,400.

Lawmakers say the money is a way to show gratitude to employees while helping them keep up with the cost of living expenses.

County workers at the hospital don’t receive this bonus; county leaders say those employees have already gotten other incentives.

