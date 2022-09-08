Retention bonuses okayed for Lewis County workers

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Retention bonuses have been approved for Lewis County workers.

On Tuesday, the county legislature unanimously approved incentives for about 300 county employees.

The average employee will get $1,400.

Lawmakers say the money is a way to show gratitude to employees while helping them keep up with the cost of living expenses.

County workers at the hospital don’t receive this bonus; county leaders say those employees have already gotten other incentives.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.