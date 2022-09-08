Retention bonuses okayed for Lewis County workers
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Retention bonuses have been approved for Lewis County workers.
On Tuesday, the county legislature unanimously approved incentives for about 300 county employees.
The average employee will get $1,400.
Lawmakers say the money is a way to show gratitude to employees while helping them keep up with the cost of living expenses.
County workers at the hospital don’t receive this bonus; county leaders say those employees have already gotten other incentives.
