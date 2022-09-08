Sandra June Williams, 64, formerly of Lowville

Sandra June Williams, 64, of Dewey Road, Rome, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, surrounded by her family at Rome Memorial Hospital. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sandra June Williams, 64, of Dewey Road, Rome, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, surrounded by her family at Rome Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her siblings, Lorraine D. Smith of Utica, Marlene Spencer of Lowville, Rosemary and Dennis Sweredoski of Binghampton, Susan and Roger Chapman of Lowville, Barbara and Howard Cory of Turin, Nancy J. Raymond of Watertown, William A. and Wayne C. Williams, both of Lowville; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by five brothers, Stanley Jr., James, Patrick, Kenneth, Dale; a brother-n-law, Carl Spencer.

Sandra was born on September 2, 1958 in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Stanley Edward and Elizabeth June Lane Williams. She was a resident of Rome DDSO for many years. Sandra loved the color purple and her stuffed cats.

A funeral service will be at Noon on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A calling hour will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.

