Sandra R. Davis, 77, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sandra R. Davis, 77, a resident of 118 East Higley Camp Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mrs. Davis passed away Wednesday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Sandra R. Davis.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WWNY
Thousand Islands International Piano Competition coming to Cape Vincent
WWNY General Beagle: “bittersweet” to leave Fort Drum
WWNY Keeping school lunch prices affordable as food prices surge
WWNY Did email sharing violate ethics? Watertown’s attorney weighs in

Obituaries

WWNY Support, criticism pours in about farm worker overtime plan
WWNY Liberty Utilities customers brace for higher natural gas bills
WWNY National Grid forecasts spike in home heating bills
WWNY
WWNY Thousand Islands International Piano Competition coming to Cape Vincent
Farm worker
Support, criticism pours in about farm worker overtime plan
Watertown City Hall
Did email sharing violate ethics? Watertown’s attorney weighs in