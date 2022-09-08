Sandra R. Davis, 77, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sandra R. Davis, 77, a resident of 118 East Higley Camp Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Davis passed away Wednesday at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Sandra R. Davis.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.