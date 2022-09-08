Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Out-of-this-world sighting, a dramatic rescue & whitewater kayaking

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - We’ve been airing a lot of back-to-school pics this week, but they aren’t the only Send It To 7 submissions we’ve received.

We start with a submission from Ogdensburg that’s out of this world. Andrea Bertrand says she was sitting around a campfire when she spotted a moving line of lights in the sky. It turns out it wasn’t an alien UFO, it was STARLINK, a satellite operated by SpaceX that provides broadband internet.

Next, we have a heroic rescue in Wanakena captured by Grace Sauter. She says there was an injured hiker at Five Ponds, so state forest rangers teamed up with Star Lake and Cranberry Lake fire departments to retrieve him and get medical treatment.

In Taylorville it was the annual Whitewater Kayaking Labor Day Weekend. Hundreds of kayakers took to the Beaver River and Lee Zehr was able to watch the fun from his own backyard.

Finally, we’re back into high school and college sports seasons. Be sure to share any cool moments from your local athletes.

We have video taken from Jefferson Community College as the Lady Cannoneers won their volleyball invitational competition.

If you want to see your captured moments on the air, just Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

