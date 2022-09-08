Spencer named as Jefferson County’s undersheriff

Kristopher Spencer, pictured in 2019
Kristopher Spencer, pictured in 2019(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Sep. 8, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peter Barnett, the man who’s running unopposed for Jefferson County Sheriff, has named his undersheriff.

He is retired Lieutenant Kristopher Spencer, who had worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly 26 years.

Barnett, who won the Republican primary in June and has no Democrats running against him in November, is set to begin his term on January 1, 2023.

Spencer started his career with the sheriff’s office in 1994 as a corrections officer and achieved the rank of lieutenant in 2001.

He retired in 2019 after becoming a certified master instructor and serving as the administrator of the correctional facility.

Barnett worked with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years, retiring in 2013. He has been working part-time for the county district attorney and as an investigator for the public defender ever since.

He will replace Colleen O’Neill who is not running for a third term as sheriff.

