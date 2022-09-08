Magazine names St. Lawrence best bass fishery for 2022

Anglers are about to start their day at the Bassmaster Elite Series in Clayton in July.
Anglers are about to start their day at the Bassmaster Elite Series in Clayton in July.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURMINGHAM, Ala. (WWNY) - “Bassmaster” magazine has named the St. Lawrence River 2022′s best bass fishery.

The St. Lawrence last held the number-one spot in 2019.

“Spectacular scenery and feisty smallmouth meet on the 50-mile stretch of the St. Lawrence River known as the 1000 Islands,” the magazine said in a release.

The magazine says history was made at the Bassmaster Elite tournament in Clayton in July. Every angler weighed in a limit on the first day with an average weight of 20.9 pounds.

After four days, two anglers, Jay Przekurat and Cory Johnston, topped the 100-pound mark with just smallmouth, which the magazine says was a first-ever feat for the Elite Series.

