Magazine names St. Lawrence best bass fishery for 2022
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURMINGHAM, Ala. (WWNY) - “Bassmaster” magazine has named the St. Lawrence River 2022′s best bass fishery.
The St. Lawrence last held the number-one spot in 2019.
“Spectacular scenery and feisty smallmouth meet on the 50-mile stretch of the St. Lawrence River known as the 1000 Islands,” the magazine said in a release.
The magazine says history was made at the Bassmaster Elite tournament in Clayton in July. Every angler weighed in a limit on the first day with an average weight of 20.9 pounds.
After four days, two anglers, Jay Przekurat and Cory Johnston, topped the 100-pound mark with just smallmouth, which the magazine says was a first-ever feat for the Elite Series.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.