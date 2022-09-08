Magazine names St. Lawrence best bass fishery for 2022

BURMINGHAM, Ala. (WWNY) - “Bassmaster” magazine has named the St. Lawrence River 2022′s best bass fishery.

The St. Lawrence last held the number-one spot in 2019.

“Spectacular scenery and feisty smallmouth meet on the 50-mile stretch of the St. Lawrence River known as the 1000 Islands,” the magazine said in a release.

The magazine says history was made at the Bassmaster Elite tournament in Clayton in July. Every angler weighed in a limit on the first day with an average weight of 20.9 pounds.

After four days, two anglers, Jay Przekurat and Cory Johnston, topped the 100-pound mark with just smallmouth, which the magazine says was a first-ever feat for the Elite Series.

