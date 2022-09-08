Tall ship docks in Ogdensburg for first time in 10 years

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - For the first time in a decade, a tall ship is docked in Ogdensburg.

The Nao Trinidad is a historical replica of a 1500s Spanish ship. The original was commanded by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who used it to sail around the world.

Thursday morning elementary kids climbed aboard.

“I think it’s very important. We are bringing back this part of history and people can be aware. Not only kids but adults too,” said

Angel Rosa, Nao Trinidad manager.

The docking of the Nao Trinidad marks special occasions for the city of Ogdensburg and the nation of Spain. The first: this is the first time in ten years Ogdensburg has had a tall ship at its docks.

The second: on Wednesday, the nation of Spain marked the 500th anniversary that the original ship became the first to finish circumnavigating the globe.

The replica is more than 95 feet long and has 4 masts, 5 sails and 5 decks. Its visit coincides with Ogdensburg’s new festival. It is called Old River Fest, and it kicks off with a block party Friday. The fest continues Saturday with a variety of events.

“We’re going to have activities for the kids from 1 to 3 in Library Park. The Friends of the Ogdensburg Library are going to do a raingutter regatta. We’re going to have a pirate parade at 12:30 so the kids can dress up as pirates and come down and visit the ship if they want to do so again with their parents,” said Laura Pearson, Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce executive director.

The Nao Trinidad stays docked in Ogdensburg until Sunday.

In the meantime, those walking by can get a look at the ship that connected the world.

