Thousand Islands International Piano Competition coming to Cape Vincent

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a musical treat coming up this weekend in Cape Vincent.

Mary Ann Reid appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the 19th annual Thousand Islands International Piano Competition.

The event will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Maple Grove Estate at 596 West Broadway Street in Cape Vincent.

The classical music competition begins each day at 9 a.m. and ends in the late afternoon on Friday and Saturday, noon on Sunday. Sunday’s repertoire will be all Chopin music.

Participants come from the Northeast and attend schools such as Juilliard, Eastman, and Manhattan School of Music. One competitor is a piano instructor at Yale University.

Many of the participants have already performed at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and in Europe, Montreal and Toronto.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit capevincentartscouncil.org.

