VFW check to help homeless veterans

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Veterans of Foreign Wars donated $5,000 to the Watertown Vet Center Thursday to help homeless veterans.

Commanders from regional VFWs presented the check during a ceremony at the Washington Street center.

Officials say this gift will be used to create more resources for homeless veterans such as providing shelter for them when it gets cold outside.

“It’s very difficult obviously with our winters here in the north country so the ability that we can reach out to organizations like the VFW can help bridge those gaps so that we can connect them to other services,” said Steve Waldner, vet program specialist.

“They may not know ever that we gave the money here, but the fact that they’re going to get the care and the attention they need and deserve is what matters,” said Michael Hoag, past VFW commander.

Officials say the vet center in Watertown is just one of several centers throughout the state receiving checks this week.

