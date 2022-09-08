William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown

The funeral service for William G. Burke will be 12:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for William G. Burke will be 12:00pm Monday, September 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 10:00am.

William passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Monday, September 5th. He was 82 years old.

Born in Auburn July 12, 1940, William was a son of Leon and Avis (Dunham) Burke. Following his high school graduation in 1959 William enlisted with the United States Navy serving from 1959-1966. He was discharged as a Vietnam veteran.

William was employed with the New York State OGS as a Supervisor from 1967-2003.

On August 31, 1968, he married Jean Bordonaro.

William is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean; his daughters, Lori & Carol; his granddaughter, Megan Broyles; and his sisters Joanne (Roger) Konecny, Kathy (Phil) Franklin, Sandra Radcliffe. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents, William is predeceased by his brother and sister in law, John (Darlene) Burke.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

