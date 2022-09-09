2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena

Russell Dendler and Tiarose Stephenson
Russell Dendler and Tiarose Stephenson(Massena Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two Massena residents were arrested after police allegedly found a quantity of fentanyl in their possession.

Massena police say they found 300 packets of fentanyl in the possession of 33-year-old Russell Dendler and 28-year-old Tiarose Stephenson after the vehicle they were in was pulled over during a traffic stop on Thursday.

They were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Dendler was arraigned and jailed without bail. Stephenson was arraigned and released.

Massena village police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Ogdensburg Police Department, and state police.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
6 homeless after fire damages house
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Black ash has traditionally been used in Akwesasne basket weaving. Now it's under threat from...
Invasive species threatens Akwesasne tradition
Fire at 23018 Honey Flats Road
Firefighters battle blaze in town of Orleans
Kristopher Spencer, pictured in 2019
Spencer named as Jefferson County’s undersheriff

Latest News

Money
Indian River criticized over budget practices
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Chorizo
Sackets Harbor Porch Music Festival
Porch Music Festival in Sackets Harbor this weekend
Jefferson County SPCA: Isaby, a cat with boundaries
Jefferson County SPCA: Isaby, a cat with boundaries