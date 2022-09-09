2 accused of fentanyl possession in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two Massena residents were arrested after police allegedly found a quantity of fentanyl in their possession.

Massena police say they found 300 packets of fentanyl in the possession of 33-year-old Russell Dendler and 28-year-old Tiarose Stephenson after the vehicle they were in was pulled over during a traffic stop on Thursday.

They were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Dendler was arraigned and jailed without bail. Stephenson was arraigned and released.

Massena village police were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Ogdensburg Police Department, and state police.

