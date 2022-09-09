Alice M. Powell, 76, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Alice M. Powell, 76, wife of David K. Powell, Sackets Harbor, passed away Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

A memorial mass is scheduled for 10 am Saturday, September 24th at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Mrs. Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, age 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY,...
Melinda M. (Christman) Ellard, 49, of Rensselaer Falls and formerly of Ogdensburg
Lunch line at Parishville-Hopkinton Central School
Taking a farm-to-table approach to school lunches
Mr. Peters passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Gary H. Peters, 63, of Norwood
Queen Elizabeth II
North country residents share their connections with Queen Elizabeth II

Obituaries

John W. Cassoni, 57, of Lexington Ave, Antwerp died Wednesday morning, September 7,2022 after...
John W. Cassoni, 57, of Antwerp
Command of the 10th Mountain Division was passed from Major General Milford Beagle to Major...
Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division welcomes new commander
Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams, NY, passed away September 7, 2022 at the Colonial Park...
Edwin C. Rapholz, 68, of Adams
This untitled illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a...
Governor declares state of emergency over polio
Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, a longtime resident of Washington Street, passed away Thursday...
Marilyn C. DeCelles, 86, of Massena
WWNY
Helping parents talk with kids about tough subjects