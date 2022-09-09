Alice M. Powell, 76, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Alice M. Powell, 76, wife of David K. Powell, Sackets Harbor, passed away Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

A memorial mass is scheduled for 10 am Saturday, September 24th at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Sackets Harbor.

A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

