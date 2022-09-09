Athlete of the Week: Josh Bigelow

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Its our first Athlete of the Week of the school year! This week, we honor a running-back from Carthage who put up an impressive effort for the first game of his team’s season. His ability at carrying the ball earns him this week’s title.

Josh Bigelow had 23 carries for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over Watertown. But there’s more- He was also a force on defense, intercepting a pass and returning it 40 yards for a touchdown.

An outstanding way to start a new season at Carthage.

Josh is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 9, 2022.

