Belleville Henderson on hunt for league title

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Belleville Henderson girls’ soccer team has expectations for the Frontier League season.

The bigger picture is when postseason play begins.

Belleville Henderson is coming off a 2-1 win over Lyme Wednesday night.

Fourth-year coach Kate Costello is pleased with what she has seen from her team so far this season.

The Lady Panthers lost four players from a team that finished 9-6 last season and made it to the second round of sectionals.

Costello is relying on some key veteran players to lead the way.

Look for Belleville Henderson to be in the hunt for a league title this season.

