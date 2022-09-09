Carol J. Dumas, 85, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away September 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and staff at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2016. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol J. Dumas, 85, formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away September 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and staff at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2016. The family would like to thank the first floor staff at Summit Village for their compassionate care of our mother for all these years and especially those who attended to her in her final hours. You all made her feel safe and cared for, which gave her family peace of mind. We will forever be grateful .

She was born on May 12, 1937, in Watertown, NY, daughter of William Ross and Frances Scee.

She attended and graduated from Sackets Harbor High School. Following school, she married Ronald R. Dumas on September 24, 1955. The couple married at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Watertown and resided in Dexter. They had a magical marriage for 34 years, raising six children before Ronald’s passing on July 12th, 1990 , one day after his 54th birthday. A second marriage to Henry Lennox of Sackets Harbor ended mutually.

Carol was a hard worker and worked various jobs over her lifetime adding to the family’s well being. She worked at Cheesebourough Ponds, P&C Grocery Store, Pearl Vision Center and was a secretary for Nationwide Insurance Co., in Watertown for over 30 years prior to her retirement.

Carole loved working with artificial flowers, and made many bouquets for family and friends over the years. She enjoyed camping with her husband and children, doing crafts, working in her flower gardens, listening to music and playing Bingo. She also learned to love reading novels in her last few years . Carol was well known for her witty sarcasm , (just ask her nurses), her sense of humor and her larger than life personality. She was very protective of her children and grandchildren.

Among her survivors are her six beloved children and their spouses, Randy M. Dumas, Dexter, NY, Steven J. and Mary Dumas, Great Bend, NY, Lori and Timothy Kittelson, Dexter, NY, Terry and Michelle Dumas, Maud, TX, Michelle and Kenneth Wilton, Watertown, NY, Daniel and Lori Dumas, Port Orange, FL ; a brother, Gerald Scee, Theresa, NY; a sister, Helen Kizzer, Dexter, NY; 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband and parents she is predeceased by three brothers and four sisters-in- law, William and Helen Scee, Monty and Sally Scee, Donald and Shirley Scee, Josephine Scee; and a brother in law, Raymond Kizzer, a grandson Matthew, and a great granddaughter, Blessing.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13th at the Sulphur Springs

Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Samaritan Summit Village Activity Fund where Carol attended many activities.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.