Copenhagen Fire Department proposes new option
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - During a meeting Thursday night members of the Copenhagen Fire Department discussed its future and were unhappy with their options.

A few weeks ago, the village of Copenhagen gave the fire department two options: turn over all its assets to the village or dissolve.

The department has until the September 12 to give its answer.

Department members ultimately decided to have their lawyer send a certified letter to the village’s attorney asking for further information and a sit-down meeting to get the issue resolved.

Many members say giving the department’s assets to the village could mean department members would be prevented from going out on calls.

Chief T.J. Williams -- and some other members -- proposed giving the village their general accounts for a year while the department straightens out its bookkeeping issues.

“Three in the morning, five in the afternoon, the alarm goes off, we all do our job,” Williams said. “It doesn’t matter who owns the equipment. We all have our training. We put in hours and hours and hours of training. I’m not going to throw it away.”

