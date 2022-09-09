CPS-First Concert of the New Season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Community Performance Series to Welcome Five Guest Artists & Present Meet the Arts Event During 33rd Season at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music

Community Performance Series is thrilled to announce its 33rd season of live performances. This fall, CPS has packed its calendar with events that will deliver Broadway vocals, operatic arias, groundbreaking chamber music and children’s theatre to North Country audiences. Tickets are now on sale at www.cpspotsdam.org.

The Fall 2022 Community Performance Series season features:

Metropolitan Opera mezzo-soprano Katherine Beck ‘12 and Grammy Award-winning pianist Craig Terry (Cania Visiting Artists) : Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Sara M. Snell Music Theater, SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music



Broadway star Sierra Boggess (Maresca Visiting Artist) : Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m., Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall at The Crane School of Music



Isabelle Demers (Ranlett Organ Recital) : Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m., Hosmer Hall



“It’s Okay to Be Different” (Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia) : Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m., Snell Theater



fivebyfive with guest composer/harpist Amy Nam (McElheran Visiting Artists) : Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m., Snell Theater



Akropolis Reed Quintet (McElheran Visiting Artists): Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m., Snell Theater



“We couldn’t be more excited about the Fall 2022 lineup and welcoming audiences to the SUNY Potsdam campus to share in the special connections made through experiencing live performances together. Our guest artists are incredibly talented and represent a wide range of genres. We have also eliminated online ticketing fees this season and wish to welcome the community back to in-person events,” said Community Performance Series Director Vanessa Vaverchak.

The 2022 CPS Guest Artist Series will officially begin with the Seventh Cania Visiting Artist performance on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. The award-winning mezzo-soprano Katherine Beck ‘12 will return to her alma mater to perform alongside Grammy Award-winning pianist Craig Terry in Snell Theater. A Crane School of Music alumna, Beck has been hailed by the Boston Globe as “balmy-voiced” for her “uniformly excellent” performances. She recently returned to Arizona Opera as Dorabella in “Così Fan Tutte,” and joined the Metropolitan Opera for its production of “Akhnaten” in 2020-21. Next season, she will return to the Lyric Opera of Chicago, where she was a member of the prestigious Ryan Opera Center from 2020 to 2022, to cover Isolier in “Le Comte Ory.” Last season, she made her debut with the company as Wellgunde in “Twilight: Gods,” a reimagining of the final chapter of Wagner’s “Ring Cycle.” She made her Santa Fe Opera debut as Karolka in “Jenufa,” joined Opera Buffs in Los Angeles as Angelina in “La Cenerentola,” and, with Opera Colorado, created the role of Lisette in the world premiere of “Steal a Pencil for Me.” Beck is a two-time fellow of the Tanglewood Music Center, where she premiered Gandolfini’s “In America” and sang recitals of French chanson. In the crossover realm, she joined the Boston Pops both at Symphony Hall and Tanglewood for the premiere of Sondheim and Lapine’s “Sondheim on Sondheim.” Beck is a winner of the prestigious George London Foundation Award, the LuminArts Vocal Fellowship and a former semi-finalist of the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

